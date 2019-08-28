Comparison of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 23 5.32 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -4.8% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 4 14 2.78

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 6.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 20.2% and 97.82% respectively. 0.04% are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2%

For the past year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited beats Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.