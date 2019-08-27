Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 47.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
