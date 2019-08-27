Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 47.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.