Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 175.34 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 106.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.