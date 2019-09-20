Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.79 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Ratings

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 15.82% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.