Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 88.37 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 16.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.