Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is a contrast between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 46.2% respectively. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.