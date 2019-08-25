Comparison of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is a contrast between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|40
|77.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 46.2% respectively. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
