Comparison of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 50 3.55 18.43M 0.42 137.80 Haemonetics Corporation 130 3.43 50.36M 1.04 117.05

Table 1 demonstrates Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Haemonetics Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 37,022,900.76% 9.5% 7.8% Haemonetics Corporation 38,601,870.31% 8.2% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Haemonetics Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 44.49%. Haemonetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $141 consensus target price and a 13.54% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Haemonetics Corporation

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Haemonetics Corporation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.