Comparison of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

We are comparing Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 5.59 N/A 0.42 137.80 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3. Competitively, Biomerica Inc. has 3.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biomerica Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Biomerica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.