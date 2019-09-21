Comparison of Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Demonstrates Tableau Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tableau Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tableau Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

Tableau Software Inc. has a -8.28% downside potential and an average target price of $155.5. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential downside is -11.74% and its average target price is $31.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tableau Software Inc. seems more appealing than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tableau Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.77% and 77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, StoneCo Ltd. has 26.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.