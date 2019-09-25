Comparison of Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.71 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tableau Software Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tableau Software Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

Tableau Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SeaChange International Inc. are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Tableau Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $155.5, with potential downside of -8.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 50.4%. About 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was less bullish than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.