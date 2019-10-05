Comparison of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 0.00 37.40M -1.25 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 0.00 6.99M -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 1,915,492,957.75% -325.8% -76.3% Brainsway Ltd. 70,321,931.59% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for T2 Biosystems Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

T2 Biosystems Inc. has an average price target of $2.7, and a 10.66% upside potential. Brainsway Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 77.38% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Brainsway Ltd. appears more favorable than T2 Biosystems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 0%. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. was more bearish than Brainsway Ltd.

Summary

Brainsway Ltd. beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.