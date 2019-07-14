Comparison of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

We are comparing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 101 4.87 N/A 7.69 13.53 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.76% and an $103.13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.