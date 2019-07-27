Comparison of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 102 5.00 N/A 7.69 13.53 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.59 N/A 0.86 19.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Solar Senior Capital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential is -10.48% at a $103.13 consensus target price. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18.25 consensus target price and a 9.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. appears more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.