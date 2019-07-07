Comparison of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.86 N/A 7.69 13.53 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.36 N/A 0.06 261.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -8.76% downside potential and an average price target of $100.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.