Comparison of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 216.80 N/A -1.92 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2883.56 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 53.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.