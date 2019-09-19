Comparison of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 206.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.51 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.