Comparison of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 258.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 59.8%. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.