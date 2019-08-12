Comparison of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 165.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 12.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.