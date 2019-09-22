Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthorx Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Current Ratio is 22.2. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 26.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.