Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.10 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 while its Quick Ratio is 27. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 92.93% at a $30 average price target. Competitively Omeros Corporation has a consensus price target of $27.5, with potential upside of 78.46%. Based on the data given earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.