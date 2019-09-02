Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 67.50% at a $30 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Competitively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.