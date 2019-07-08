Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

We are comparing Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.17 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.22% and an $30 average target price. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.25 average target price and a 55.58% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 78.9%. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.