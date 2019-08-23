Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 97.59 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 69.01% at a $30 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 84.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.