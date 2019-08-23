Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|97.59
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 69.01% at a $30 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 84.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
