Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.55% and an $30 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.33, while its potential upside is 39.98%. Based on the data shown earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.