Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.55% and an $30 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.33, while its potential upside is 39.98%. Based on the data shown earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
