Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 67.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.