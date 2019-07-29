Comparison of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

We are contrasting Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.60 N/A 1.40 91.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 while its Quick Ratio is 27. On the competitive side is, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.67% and an $30 consensus target price. Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $163.33, with potential upside of 45.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.