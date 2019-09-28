Comparison of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,455,752,212.39% 0% -141.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,352,810,650.89% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 10.4%. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.