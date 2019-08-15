Comparison of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.