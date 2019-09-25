Comparison of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Both Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 35 3.40 N/A 3.31 11.54 First Community Bankshares Inc. 33 4.75 N/A 2.29 14.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synovus Financial Corp. and First Community Bankshares Inc. First Community Bankshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Synovus Financial Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial Corp. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and First Community Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synovus Financial Corp.’s consensus price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 13.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synovus Financial Corp. and First Community Bankshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 42.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp. was more bullish than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats First Community Bankshares Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.