Comparison of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

We will be comparing the differences between SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 98 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95 TransUnion 69 6.53 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion. TransUnion appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SYNNEX Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. TransUnion has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 36.56% for SYNNEX Corporation with consensus price target of $118. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential downside is -0.17% and its consensus price target is $84.33. Based on the results delivered earlier, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than TransUnion, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was less bullish than TransUnion.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats TransUnion on 7 of the 12 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.