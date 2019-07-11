Comparison of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.23 N/A 7.96 12.55 Insperity Inc. 117 1.34 N/A 3.89 29.21

Demonstrates SYNNEX Corporation and Insperity Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Insperity Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SYNNEX Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SYNNEX Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta means SYNNEX Corporation’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Insperity Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. SYNNEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insperity Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SYNNEX Corporation and Insperity Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 22.80% for SYNNEX Corporation with consensus target price of $118. Insperity Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $143 consensus target price and a 11.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SYNNEX Corporation looks more robust than Insperity Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Insperity Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57% Insperity Inc. -3.12% -11.88% -7.12% -1.68% 30.67% 21.63%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Insperity Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.