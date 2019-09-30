Comparison of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 91 0.76 40.98M 8.25 11.95 Fiverr International Ltd. 21 -0.63 3.43M -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see SYNNEX Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 45,087,468.37% 11.9% 3.7% Fiverr International Ltd. 16,263,632.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Fiverr International Ltd. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. SYNNEX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SYNNEX Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of SYNNEX Corporation is $119, with potential upside of 5.77%. Competitively the average target price of Fiverr International Ltd. is $26, which is potential 42.47% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fiverr International Ltd. is looking more favorable than SYNNEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SYNNEX Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats Fiverr International Ltd. on 12 of the 13 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.