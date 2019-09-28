Comparison of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 484,437,672.96% -38.9% -33.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 452,747,252.75% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -5.66%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 172.73% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.