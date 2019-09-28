Comparison of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 484,437,672.96% -38.9% -33.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 760,606,939.21% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential is -5.66% at a $2 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.