Comparison of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 91.11 N/A -2.04 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synlogic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.