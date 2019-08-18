Comparison of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 58.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.43 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 236.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 89%. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.