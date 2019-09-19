Comparison of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.25 N/A 0.15 342.89 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syneos Health Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta means Syneos Health Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Genetic Technologies Limited on the other hand, has 3.5 beta which makes it 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syneos Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4 respectively. Genetic Technologies Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syneos Health Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Syneos Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.01% and an $60 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Syneos Health Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.8%. About 0.4% of Syneos Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. was more bullish than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Syneos Health Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.