Comparison of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.15 N/A 0.15 342.89 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.29 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syneos Health Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Syneos Health Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. Its rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Syneos Health Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Syneos Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential upside is 12.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares and 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. 0.4% are Syneos Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. has 29.83% stronger performance while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Syneos Health Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.