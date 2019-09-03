Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 150.62 N/A -2.66 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 37.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 12.4%. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.