Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

As Biotechnology companies, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 149.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 998.14 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.37 beta means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 5.2% respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.