Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 149.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.87 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus price target and a 823.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.