Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Since Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 164.11 N/A -2.92 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.