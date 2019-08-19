Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We are contrasting Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 174.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.