Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 228.46 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.