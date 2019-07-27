Comparison of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.75 N/A -2.92 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.