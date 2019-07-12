Comparison of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Both Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 32 2.94 N/A 4.47 7.79 Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Synchrony Financial and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Synchrony Financial and Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1% Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synchrony Financial and Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 3 2.75 Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial has a 6.44% upside potential and an average price target of $38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synchrony Financial and Mogo Finance Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 6.18% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.21% of Mogo Finance Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59% Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3.02% 25.36% 41.27% 24% 40.91% 46.35%

For the past year Synchrony Financial was more bullish than Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.