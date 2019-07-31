Comparison of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 33 2.75 N/A 4.47 7.79 Discover Financial Services 75 3.58 N/A 8.13 9.51

Demonstrates Synchrony Financial and Discover Financial Services earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Discover Financial Services appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Synchrony Financial. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Synchrony Financial’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Discover Financial Services has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synchrony Financial and Discover Financial Services’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

The upside potential is 4.94% for Synchrony Financial with consensus target price of $38. Competitively the consensus target price of Discover Financial Services is $91.33, which is potential 1.04% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Synchrony Financial is looking more favorable than Discover Financial Services, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Discover Financial Services are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59% Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94%

For the past year Synchrony Financial was more bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Synchrony Financial on 8 of the 10 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.