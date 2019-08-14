Comparison of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Since Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -6.27 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.32 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Talend S.A.’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 32.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 88.2%. About 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Talend S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.