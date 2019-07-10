Comparison of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

As Application Software businesses, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.98 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 demonstrates Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Open Text Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 77.8% respectively. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.