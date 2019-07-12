Comparison of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Since Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 58 7.99 N/A 1.57 41.33

Table 1 highlights Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.